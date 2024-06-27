

HONG KONG, June 26, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited (“Dynasty” or “the Group”) (Stock Code: 00828), a leading winemaker in China, today held its annual general meeting, at which all resolutions were approved, fully demonstrating the shareholders’ recognition and support for Dynasty’s business operations and development prospects. In addition, Dynasty launched its new product, Heritage Series "Passing on the Glory, Continuing the Brilliant Heritage", in March this year, and opened the Dynasty Starry Wine Bar in June this year. Through innovation in product and consumption scenarios, the Group continues to enhance its product and brand influence. As a premium wine producer in China, Dynasty has developed a diversified product portfolio over the years. At present, it produces more than 100 wine products, which have been widely recognized by the market. Based on its existing high-quality products, Dynasty continues to introduce new products and promote product upgrades. It launched a new product, Heritage Series "Passing on the Glory, Continuing the Brilliant Heritage", at the 110th China Food & Drinks Fair in March this year to further improve its product matrix and provide consumers with diverse consumption choices. Dynasty Heritage Dry Red Wine In addition to enriching the product matrix, Dynasty is accelerating the innovation of consumption scenarios and enhancing and strengthening the wine cultural experience. In June of this year, Dynasty Starry Wine Bar was officially opened in Meijiang, Tianjin, the base of Dynasty. Starry Wine Bar is an offline bar meticulously designed by Dynasty to innovate the product experience, meet the diversified needs of consumers, and create new consumption scenarios in the country. It is committed to making consumers feel the warmth of the brand, recognize the value of the brand, and attract more consumers through innovation. Mr. Wan Shoupeng, Chairman of Dynasty, said in the annual general meeting, “Dynasty has always diversified its wine products to meet the different needs and preferences of various consumer groups. Dynasty will continue to focus on market and consumer demand and promote product quality through technological innovation. At the same time, the Group will continue to innovate marketing strategies to stimulate brand vitality, further expand the market share of Dynasty’s products, consolidate Dynasty’s brand image as a representative of domestic wines, and set a benchmark for the Chinese wine industry so as to create greater value and returns for shareholders and customers." About Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code 00828 on 26 January 2005. Founded in 1980, Dynasty is the premier grape winemaker in China. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of grape wine products under its reputable “Dynasty” brand. Dynasty is the first Sino-foreign joint venture wine company in China with Tianjin Food Group Limited and the French grape wine giant, Remy Cointreau, as its current major shareholders. The Group produces and sells more than 100 grape wine product series, and introduces imported wine products, providing high-quality and value-for-money grape wines to the full range of consumer groups in China.





