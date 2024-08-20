Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 11:26 HKT/SGT
SAP HK
SAP Launches Business AI Experience Center in Hong Kong
- Empowering Enterprises to Seize Opportunities Through AI

HONG KONG, Aug 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - SAP announces the grand opening of its "Business AI Experience Center" located at its Hong Kong office. The center aims to showcase the cutting-edge capabilities of integrated Business AI in driving innovation, enhancing efficiency, and boosting business growth through live use cases and success stories. It is designed to guide enterprises from understanding AI to practical implementation, enabling them to achieve digital transformation, and therefore fully explore the unlimited possibilities brought by Business AI.

SAP announces the grand opening of its "Business AI Experience Center"
located at its Hong Kong office.

Esmond Tong, Managing Director of SAP Hong Kong and Macau, said, " With the Business AI Experience Center, SAP aims to create a platform for enterprises and partners to exchange ideas and gain valuable insights that will enhance their agility and creativity. Enterprises can harness SAP's cloud platform to unlock AI's potential and achieve business benefits. With over 50 years of extensive expertise, SAP offers cloud solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of businesses across industries, regardless of size or development stage, helping them accelerate business growth and development."

Esmond Tong, Managing Director of SAP Hong Kong and Macau

Earlier this year, SAP announced the full integration of business AI into its cloud portfolios and the gradual rollout of the generative AI copilot, Joule, across the company’s solution portfolio. This initiative is expected to enhance business functions and improve enterprise performance, with Joule managing 80% of the most frequently used tasks. This will make 300 million end users of SAP products 20% more productive, while significantly improving work quality. Meanwhile, SAP is deepening its collaboration with global strategic partners such as Microsoft, AWS, Google Cloud, and NVIDIA to advance the enterprise application of generative AI.

The Business AI Experience Center features four live demonstration scenarios. These allow customers to explore innovative applications of SAP Business AI technology being seamlessly integrated into sales, talent management, and marketing processes.

- Joule in ERP: Automates and manages sales orders and related processes, significantly enhancing the performance of sales operations.

- Just Ask: A conversational AI analysis tool that provides deep sales insights, empowering businesses to make data-driven decisions and drive sales performance.

- Talent Writing Assistant: A generative AI tool that helps managers with performance review, talent management, and compensation processes, streamlining HR operations and improving manager effectiveness.

- Joule in Customer Experience: Enhances customer engagement and satisfaction through social media posting and exploratory questions, boosting marketing efforts and brand visibility.

The "Business AI Experience Center" is now available for visits by appointment. For more information or to schedule a visit, please contact the SAP Hong Kong sales team at +852 2150 2799.

Image Download: https://bit.ly/4dP4a7m

###

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. In 2023, SAP was honored for the eighth time with the "Best Workplace in Greater China" award by Great Place to Work. For more information, visit https://www.sap.com/hk

For media enquiries, please contact:

Strategic Public Relations Group (SPRG):
Andico Tsui
andico.tsui@sprg.com.hk
+852 2114 4346 / 6902 3831

Vincent Ip
vincent.ip@sprg.com.hk
+852 2114 4341 / 5498 9705




SAP HK
