

- Some 40 leaders of business and academia explored Hong Kong-Jiangsu collaboration in finance, I&T, sustainable development, culture and creativity - Exhibition showcased Hong Kong’s professional services, creative designs and I&T projects. Some 400 business matching meetings were facilitated - Some 30 Hong Kong pitched to Jiangsu investors, while 60+ Hong Kong exhibitors highlighted their diversified services and advanced scientific research HONG KONG, Aug 28, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and co-organised by the Department of Commerce of Jiangsu Province as well as Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Jiangsu Provincial People’s Government, concluded in Nanjing today. Centred around innovative collaboration for high-quality development, some 40 leaders of business and academia explored Hong Kong-Jiangsu collaboration in the areas of financial services, innovation and technology (I&T), sustainable development, culture and creativity. The opening ceremony was officiated by Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government Financial Secretary Paul Chan, Jiangsu Provincial People’s Government Vice Governor Fang Wei and HKTDC Chairman Dr Peter K N Lam. In his welcome remarks, Dr Lam said Jiangsu’s development positioning of one centre, one base, one hub and Hong Kong’s eight centres lay the foundation for the two places’ complementary growth. Jiangsu enterprises are encouraged to leverage Hong Kong’s professional services for business transformation and international expansion. “The HKTDC has proactively facilitated business and trade collaboration between Jiangsu and Hong Kong, in particular through the Jiangsu-Hong Kong Cooperation Joint Meeting. We have strengthened trade-related cooperation in the areas of manufacturing and supply chains, modern service industries and two-way investment. Our collaboration has now been extended to the areas of I&T, green development, culture and talent exchange. At this year’s SmartHK, we discussed finance, I&T, sustainable development, culture and creativity to showcase Hong Kong’s strengths. By focusing on I&T project matching, we’ve explored new modes of bilateral collaboration.” Mr Paul Chan said in his opening remarks: “Jiangsu and Hong Kong have a long history of cooperation, given strong bilateral economic and trade ties and frequent cultural exchanges. Many Hong Kong entrepreneurs invest and start businesses in Jiangsu. As of last year, they have invested in more than 35,000 projects. Nearly 2,300 Jiangsu businesses have set up in Hong Kong, while more than 100 Jiangsu companies are listed in our city, with a market value of more than HK$660 billion. The trade volume between Jiangsu and Hong Kong exceeded CNY85 billion in 2023, a nearly 35% increase year-on-year. Over the years, cooperation between Jiangsu and Hong Kong in finance, innovation and technology, education, culture and youth exchange, among others, has continued to deepen.” Mr Fang Wei said: “Technological innovation is key to driving high-quality development. Jiangsu’s market and industrial advantages and Hong Kong’s scientific research and financial advantages can accelerate the pace of innovation across industries and enable China to be self-reliant in the area of science and technology. As super connector, Hong Kong can link Jiangsu with global markets. Leveraging our respective strengths, we look forward to deepening our cooperation in trade and investment, work together to explore Belt and Road markets, among others, and accelerate national development.” Henry Tang, Chairman of The West Kowloon Cultural District Authority Board; Nancy Ip, President of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST); Gilbert Lee, Head of Strategy & Planning and Chief of Staff to the Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank Limited, Non-executive Director of Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, and Chairman of Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited; Roger Chen, Managing Director of China of CLP Holdings Limited; and Chen Shu, President of Jiangsu Soho Holdings Group, discussed the roadmap for Hong Kong-Jiangsu development. They shared their insights about the cultural industry, I&T, cross-border green finance, sustainable energy and success stories from previous collaborations between Hong Kong and Jiangsu. The HKTDC joined hands with InvestHK, HKSAR Innovation and Technology Commission, the Federation of Jiangsu Community Organisations, Jiangsu Development and Reform Commission, Jiangsu Provincial Department of Science and Technology, Industry and Information Technology Department of Jiangsu, Department of Ecology and Environment of Jiangsu Province, Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Jiangsu Provincial Financial Regulatory Administration, Jiangsu Federation of Industry and Commerce, Jiangsu Youth Federation as well as Jiangsu Sub-council of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade to host four thematic sessions. Industry experts discussed business opportunities in financial services, I&T, sustainable development, culture and creativity. Green development was a key topic for this year’s SmartHK. The “Green and Sustainable Development” thematic session, exclusively sponsored by Hang Seng Bank Limited, SmartHK’s Diamond Sponsor and Cross-Boundary Green Finance Partner, focused on exploring the green and sustainability development needs and cooperation opportunities between Hong Kong and Jiangsu. Ryan Song, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, delivered opening remarks for the session. Dr. Shelley Zhou, Head of Corporate Sustainability of Hang Seng Bank Limited, delivered a keynote speech titled on market trends and international standards of green finance and sustainable development”. Chan Pui-cheong, CEO of the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency; Arthur Lam, Co-Founder and CEO of Negawatt Utility Limited; Angus Wong, Managing Director for Wholesale Client Coverage of Hang Seng Bank Limited; Christopher Lau, Executive Director of Gold Peak Technology Group Limited; and Liu Changliang, Director of Sustainability of the Nanjing Iron and Steel Company Limited, discussed other topics including “Green and Development Certification Services and the Importance of ESG Information Disclosure in the International Market”; “Achieving Carbon Neutrality with the Help of Green Technologies”; “Business Expansion with the Help of Sustainable Financing”; “Green Transformation of Hong Kong Manufacturing Industry” and “Jiangsu Enterprises’ Green Finance and Green Businesses’ Needs”. The panel speakers also explored Hong Kong-Jiangsu cooperation opportunities in green finance and sustainable development. Some 30 start-ups from HKUST, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, The Chinese University of Hong Kong and InnoClub, co-created by the HKTDC and Hang Seng Bank Limited, took part in a Smart+ pitching session to present their latest innovative solutions to Jiangsu investors and partners. To foster collaboration opportunities, a hallmark of HKTDC events, some 400 business matching meetings were facilitated to connect Jiangsu and Hong Kong companies. An exhibition of over 60 enterprises and start-ups showcased Hong Kong’s latest I&T products and services. Websites

SmartHK: https://smarthk.hktdc.com/ Photo download: https://bit.ly/3AER6D5 SmartHK was held in Nanjing on 28 August. Jiangsu Provincial People's Government Vice Governor Fang Wei (front, fourth from the right) and HKTDC Executive Director Margaret Fong (front, fourth from the left) attended the 12th Jiangsu-Hong Kong Cooperation Joint Meeting. Hong Kong SAR Government Financial Secretary Paul Chan (front, sixth from the left), Jiangsu Provincial People's Government Vice Governor Fang Wei (front, seventh from the left), HKTDC Chairman Dr Peter K N Lam (front, fifth from the left), and HKTDC Executive Director Margaret Fong (front, fourth from the left) attended SmartHK. Hong Kong SAR Government Financial Secretary Paul Chan HKTDC Chairman Dr Peter K N Lam Jiangsu Provincial People's Government Vice Governor Fang Wei Chairman of The West Kowloon Cultural District Authority Board Henry Tang discussed cooperation opportunities between Jiangsu and Hong Kong in the areas of culture and creativity. (Starting second from left) Nancy Ip, President of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; Gilbert Lee, Head of Strategy & Planning and Chief of Staff to the Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank Limited, Non-executive Director of Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, and Chairman of Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited; Roger Chen, Managing Director of China of CLP Holdings Limited; and Chen Shu, President of Jiangsu Soho Holdings Group, discussed the roadmap for Hong Kong-Jiangsu development. The Green and Sustainable Development thematic session was exclusively sponsored by Hang Seng Bank Limited, SmartHK's Diamond Sponsor and Cross-boundary Green Finance Partner, focusing on green and sustainable development needs of and cooperation opportunities between Hong Kong and Jiangsu. Some 30 start-ups from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, The Chinese University of Hong Kong and InnoClub, co-created by the HKTDC and Hang Seng Bank Limited, took part in a pitching session to present their latest innovative solutions to Jiangsu investors.





