

HONG KONG, Sept 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Fashion Hong Kong Runway Show rounded off the first day of CENTRESTAGE, the annual Asian fashion extravaganza, last night (4 September). Building on the previous year's fusion of fashion and ballet, this year's event took interdisciplinary collaboration one step further, enlisting Weeds of Fire director Steve Chan to narrate the latest collections of four Hong Kong fashion brands – ANGUS TSUI, röyksopp gakkai, selfFab. and Z I D I – through cinematic storytelling, inviting the audience to explore the fashion realm from a new perspective. The show received enthusiastic acclaim from a multitude of industry professionals, celebrities and fashion enthusiasts. Notable attendees included Jennifer Yu, Alfred Hui, Philip Ng and Karl Ting. Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), CENTRESTAGE is now in full swing, running until 7 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This year's fashion showcase brings together participants from 18 countries and regions and features a record-breaking 250 local and international brands. For the first time, the event spans four days and offers free admission for fashion buyers and members of the public to explore and shop. Photo download: https://bit.ly/4fXbqQd Celebrities at the Fashion Hong Kong Runway Show Jennifer Yu

(wearing ANGUS TSUI) Alfred Hui

(wearing ANGUS TSUI ) Philip Ng

(wearing selfFab.) Karl Ting

(wearing ANGUS TSUI ) (wearing Z I D I) Gigi & Sabrina Cheung

(wearing röyksopp gakkai) ANGUS TSUI (Designer: Angus Tsui), Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Brand: ANGUS TSUI; Collection: GIGER

Paying homage to the surrealist painter, sculptor and designer HR Giger, renowned for his contributions to the Alien film, Tsui’s latest collection blends futuristic elements with a sustainable ethos, embodying the brand's dedication to environmental conservation and design ingenuity. röyksopp gakkai (Designer: Chan Brun), Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Brand: röyksopp gakkai; Collection: citta-matra

The collection draws inspiration from the 1990s’ Japanese magical girl manga series Hime-chan's Ribbon created by Megumi Mizusawa, combining fashion with fantasy through the illustrations of artist Han Teng, creating a unique and dreamy collection through vintage handkerchief patchwork. SelfFab. (Designer: Menu Tsai), Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Brand: SelfFab.; Collection: RE-SYNTHDELIC

The RE-SYNTHDELIC series draws inspiration from 1980s’ electronic music, merging uniform aesthetics with electronic music elements. The designs range from sportswear to everyday uniforms like school and work attire, symbolising a shift from routine conformity to celebrating liberation, breaking free from uniformity and expressing individuality through the incorporation of electronic music elements. Z I D I (Designer: Nathan Moy), Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Brand: Z I D I; Collection: Escher = mc2

The series draws inspiration from Albert Einstein's iconic equation and Escher's infinite staircases, incorporating unexpected twists in each piece, disrupting traditional notions of functionality and challenging the wearer's perception of clothing, transcending the ordinary.

