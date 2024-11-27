

HONG KONG, Nov 27, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation (HKECIC) and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) jointly released a research study today, titled "Unleashing the Lucrative Potential of Cross-border E-commerce for Hong Kong Traders". The study revealed that 90% of surveyed companies anticipated that cross-border e-commerce could drive significant sales growth in the business in the next two years. However, the market-related challenges continue to persist, including intense market competition, complex customs clearance procedures and the management of returns and refunds. In light of these challenges, experts recommend developing appropriate online marketing and sales strategies, enhancing risk management and adopting efficient logistics and delivery practices to better seize the opportunities presented by cross-border e-commerce. Mr Terence Chiu, Commissioner of HKECIC, said, “The joint research study of the HKECIC and the HKTDC helps the industry in gaining deeper understanding of the latest development in expanding cross-border e-commerce, as well as outlining the challenges faced by businesses and the support they needed. While cross-border e-commerce has seen a significant growth in recent years, the study highlighted that the market remains highly competitive, and the ecosystem and related infrastructure still require further improvement. In addition, many e-commerce businesses have limited assets and insufficient collateral to secure financing from traditional banks and financial institutions, reflecting the ongoing challenges in the e-commerce environment. This year, the HKECIC has collaborated with a fintech and a reinsurance company, and also a bank to develop bespoke trade credit insurance solutions, aiming to provide coverage for trade loans to Hong Kong e-commerce businesses. These initiatives encourage and support local enterprises in securing trade financing and expanding into cross-border e-commerce. The HKECIC will actively seek collaboration with more financial institutions, in line with the 2024 Policy Address, to better support Hong Kong businesses in securing e-commerce export financing. By leveraging its expertise in trade credit insurance and risk management, the HKECIC is dedicated to assisting Hong Kong businesses in maintaining their competitive edge, helping them explore new overseas markets, mitigate trade risks and reduce operating costs.” Dr Patrick Lau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said, “E-commerce has become a key driver of the global economy. The World Bank estimates that global B2C e-commerce sales will reach US$6 trillion by 2024, with Mainland China leading the way – over a quarter of retail consumer goods sales occur online. In collaboration with the HKECIC, the study aims to help Hong Kong businesses explore new markets and seize opportunities. The HKTDC will continue to support local companies in engaging with e-commerce and taking advantage of growth opportunities on the global stage.” From June to August 2024, the HKECIC and the HKTDC conducted phone and online interviews with 352 local trade and manufacturing companies to assess the development of Hong Kong companies’ cross-border e-commerce operations, while also detailing the challenges they face and identifying the support services they require. Driving significant sales growth in the next two years As network technology has become more widespread, while electronic payment services are now ubiquitous and e-commerce platforms have come to offer an ever-expanding range of services, even new entrants and smaller businesses can easily develop cross-border e-commerce operations on a global basis. 90.0% of surveyed companies anticipated that cross-border e-commerce could raise their total sales revenue in the next two years. The surveyed companies in general indicated that cross-border e-commerce positively impacts their expansion plans whether via broader sales channels (69.0%), new market opportunities (50.3%), or enhanced brand awareness (48.9%). Reaching out to global markets: Focusing on the Mainland and ASEAN HKTDC Principal Economist Wing Chu, who led the study, said, “The scope of cross-border e-commerce business for Hong Kong companies spans all parts of the world, covering markets, such as Mainland China (75.2%), ASEAN (53.0%), the US (42.2%), Japan (30.9%) and the EU (30.0%). Looking ahead, respondents generally agreed that, for the next two years, Mainland China (61.6%) and ASEAN (44.3%) offer the greatest growth potential. The surveyed companies generally hope to make use of risk management to meet market competitiveness and the challenges outlined, such as insurance for cargo transportation or payments (39.8%), e-commerce promotion (34.4%) and logistics services for both delivery and product returns (33.5%).” Coping with online and offline challenges Cross-border e-commerce operators must confront a variety of practical issues relating to both online and offline procedures, including goods delivery, platform charges, exchange rates and refunds as well as market, regulation and financing issues. Of the companies surveyed, 38.4% said that customs clearance procedures in Mainland China and foreign markets are complex, with 31.3% indicating that product returns involve complicated procedures and / high costs, and 29.8% finding it difficult to manage practical issues, such as the international delivery of small orders. Regarding the issues of platform charges, exchange rates and refunds, the high commission rates charged by third-party e-commerce platforms and long payment periods were identified as challenges by 51.1% of respondents. Meanwhile, 46.6% said fluctuating exchange rates or high exchange costs were problems they faced during their cross-border e-commerce operations. 28.4% were concerned about the expansive costs about refund policy. In addition, companies must contend with a wide range of difficulties. Majority of the surveyed companies (84.9%) noted that developing cross-border e-commerce presented market-related challenges, such as keen market competition. Meanwhile, 54% indicated regulatory issues, and 41.2% encountered financial challenges. Leveraging Hong Kong's advantages to unlock global e-commerce opportunities In addition to the questionnaire, HKTDC also interviewed a number of companies engaged in cross-border e-commerce or related businesses. According to expert’s opinion, though the mainland market is huge in scale, the competition is keen. Overseas opportunities abound, such as the advanced economies of Europe and America have mature online shopping markets and e-commerce markets in Southeast Asia. In addition, online sales strategies tailored to target markets are of prime importance, including the collaboration with KOL or influencers and using short-form videos to attract consumers. The study also highlighted Hong Kong's excellent logistics capabilities and extensive air cargo network as well as its well-developed financial markets and diverse financing services, which are well-suited to meeting the financial needs of e-commerce. Meanwhile, Hong Kong serves as an ideal gateway for foreign products entering Mainland China, with the Hong Kong brand enjoying a competitive edge in the region. Photo download: https://bit.ly/3Bb95BA Dr Patrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director, HKTDC (left) and Terence Chiu, Commissioner, HKECIC (right) Dr Patrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director, HKTDC (second left); Terence Chiu, Commissioner, HKECIC (second right); Wing Chu, Principal Economist, HKTDC (first left); and Cynthia Chin, General Manager, HKECIC (first right) References - HKTDC Research Portal https://research.hktdc.com/en

- Unleashing the Lucrative Potential of Cross-border E-commerce for Hong Kong Traders https://research.hktdc.com/en/article/MTg1OTQ2Mzk3Mw About HKECIC The HKECIC was established in 1966 under the Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation Ordinance (Chapter 1115). Through the provision of export credit insurance services, the HKECIC protects Hong Kong exporters who trade on credit terms with overseas buyers against non-payment risks and helps them conduct export business in a prudent manner. The HKSAR Government provides a guarantee of HK$80 billion for HKECIC’s contingent liability. About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn Media enquiries HKECIC

Corporate Communication Division

Tina Ng

Tel: (852) 2732 9998

Email: tina.ng@hkecic.com HKTDC

Corporate Communication & Marketing Department

Sharon HaTel: (852) 2584 4575

Email:sharon.mt.ha@hktdc.org Yuan Tung Financial Relations Limited

Louise Song

Tel: (852) 3248 5691

Email: lsong@yuantung.com.hk





Topic: Press release summary

Source: HKTDC

Sectors: Trade Shows, Retail & eCommerce, Regional

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

