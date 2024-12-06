

- Exhibition brings together over 200 exhibitors from the Mainland, Czech Republic, France, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Hong Kong, strengthening Hong Kong's position as a centre for cultural and artistic exchange.

- Heavyweight global buyers and enterprises attending include Thailand’s Minor International and Sweden's Akademiska Hus, creating market opportunities for Hong Kong's design industry.

- Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Maison&Objet debuts in Hong Kong with "Maison&Objet Design Factory" showcasing the latest conscious design trends through immersive experiences.

- Future Archive captures the unique cultural essence of contemporary Hong Kong, showcases seven collaborative projects between Hong Kong design masters and emerging creators.

- Various design art installations and photo spots making their debut in Hong Kong are available for people to participate in for free, integrating design art into daily life.

- International design experts gather at InnoTalks to discuss using design to achieve sustainable development and build an inclusive society. HONG KONG, Dec 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) – DesignInspire, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), co-organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), opens today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Under the theme Design for a Better Tomorrow, the three-day event features more than 200 exhibitors from the Mainland, the Czech Republic, France, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and Hong Kong. With free admission to both industry professionals and the public, it provides a chance to explore themed zones showcasing cutting-edge concepts from global design masters. The event aligns with the government's recently announced, "Blueprint for Arts and Culture and Creative Industries Development", specifically supporting its strategic plan to “establish international platforms to foster east-meets-west arts and cultural exchanges". DesignInspire serves as HKTDC's flagship project for promoting local creative industries. This edition includes several major international collaborations, proactively serving a platform role and creating a key link in design industry chains in the Mainland and overseas. Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the HKTDC said, “In today’s fast-changing world, innovation, creativity, and sustainable design are more important than ever. For this event, we bring together creative minds from around the world to facilitate collaboration and pave the way for a brighter future for the industry.” Nurturing new creative talent through cross-generational exchange DesignInspire showcases Hong Kong's dynamic design industry through cross-generational collaborations. The Future Archive pavilion, curated by interdisciplinary artist Chilai Howard, features seven cross-disciplinary collaborations between design masters and next-generation artists, including graphic design master and ink painter Kan Tai-keung with printmaker and tattoo artist Li Ning; international architectural designer Steve Leung with new media artist Chris Cheung / XPLOR; sculptor Johnson Tsang with emerging Hong Kong artist Kila Cheung; watch designer Joe Kwan with sculptural visual effects designer Ram2; wood carving master craftsman Siu Ping-keung with woodwork craftsman Chow Kin-lung; master minibus sign writer Mak Kam-sang with hand-painted signage artist Katol; and neon light craftsman Wu Chi-kai with woodwork art brand Start From Zero. These cross-disciplinary collaborations between seasoned design masters and a new generation of artists, exemplifies the perfect balance of tradition and innovation, highlighting Hong Kong design's unique blend of international perspective and local characteristics. Marking Maison&Objet's 30th anniversary, the globally renowned design and lifestyle exhibition platform debuts a 1,000-square-metre "Maison&Objet Design Factory" zone in Hong Kong, exploring "Conscious Design" through five themes. Philippe Delhomme, Executive Board Chairman of Maison&Objet says, "DesignInspire is a vital creative platform in Asia. We are pleased to showcase our design philosophy and engage with designers and businesses from diverse backgrounds. We look forward to expanding our industry partnerships." The exhibition also features classic French brands including crystal makers Baccarat, celebrating over 250 years in business, and Lalique, a symbol of craftsmanship since 1888. Baccarat presents the limited-edition Zenith “Printemps Bleu” chandelier created in collaboration with renowned local designer Steve Leung, inspired by blue and white porcelain. Creative craftsmanship showcasing brand appeal Several creative design organisations from the Mainland and overseas cities are also participating, including first-time exhibitor Chengdu International Cultural Exchange Center, bringing distinctive cultural and creative works that showcase the unique charm of Tianfu culture. Japanese lighting brand Yahiro Electronics Co., Ltd, responsible for the lighting design of Osaka's Shinsaibashi Station, is also exhibiting. The brand is dedicated to transforming clients' concepts into unique lighting fixtures. Czech glass design studio DECHEM brings its signature sustainable design work. The studio focuses on innovative eco-friendly glass products, not only using recyclable materials but also perfectly combining Czech traditional craftsmanship with modern design, demonstrating unique cultural heritage value. With global buyers gathering at the event, many local brands are seizing the opportunity to showcase their work and expand into international markets. Among them is Hong Kong brand OH YOU MADE MY DAY, which specialises in cat-themed T-shirt designs incorporating local Hong Kong cultural elements, allowing cat lovers to find their own stories in the designs. The exhibition also features Hong Kong Design On Stage, displaying works from eight local design units that won the Hong Kong regional competition at Maison&Objet Paris, and includes a dedicated zone bringing together multiple design institutions and educational organisations showcasing diverse innovative projects. Global industry leaders gather to build business networks This annual design event has attracted major local organisations across different industries, including property developers, hotel groups, airlines, and retail and F&B groups. Several mainland and overseas enterprises are visiting Hong Kong to explore business collaboration opportunities through face-to-face exchanges. Design companies and associations include Japan's Osaka Association of Architects & Building Engineers, Osaka Business Development Agency, Asia Pacific Hotel Design Association, South Korea’s Design House and others. Property developers include Sweden's Akademiska Hus, Thailand's Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC), Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited, and Mainland's Chengdu Wide Horizon Investment Group. Hospitality, retail and airline groups include Thailand's Minor International, Taiwan's UNI Air, Nanjing Jinchuang Bookstore as well as MiShan Plum Wine. Over 180 one-on-one business matching services will also be arranged, allowing participants to meet with different design service companies to explore collaborative opportunities. Art and technology merge for immersive experiences The exhibition incorporates innovative technology, featuring renowned watercolour artist Pei Chung through digital technology, while real-time visual artist moon.noon's immersive installation, uses advanced imaging technology to deliver stunning visual experiences. The InnoTalks forum brings together international design experts to discuss design trends, sustainable development, and smart city development, providing design professionals with a platform for broadening their perspectives. Among them, inclusive design studio Mosi Mosi Design Lab showcases human-centred designs to raise awareness of vulnerable groups and social issues. The company has designed multiple products facilitating the disabled, and collaborated with artists with mild intellectual disabilities or autism to achieve true "Design for Social Good." The event includes creative workshops, and features multiple photo spots and select shops, presenting creative exhibition spaces combining professional networking with public engagement. The Business of IP Asia Forum, Entrepreneur Day and Start-up Express: International Edition 2024, will be held concurrently with DesignInspire at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on 5-6 December, creating synergy and business opportunities. DesignInspire Details Date: 5-7 December, 2024 (Thursday to Saturday) Time: 5-6 December 9:30am - 7:30pm 7 December 9:30am - 7:00pm Venue: Hall 3DE, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Fee: Free admission with registration Event website: https://designinspire.hktdc.com Photo download: https://bit.ly/3VMUeET DesignInspire opened today. 