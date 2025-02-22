

HONG KONG, Feb 21, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) proudly led four Hong Kong fashion labels to showcase their Autumn/Winter 2025 collections at the Fashion Hong Kong Runway Show during London Fashion Week. Supported by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London, the runway show was held in Shoreditch, a vibrant cultural and arts hub in East London, last night (20 February). The event attracted more than 380 UK and international buyers, media and fashion enthusiasts, giving Hong Kong’s dynamic fashion industry a further boost on the global stage. A strong line-up of local fashion designers captivated the audience at this year's highly anticipated Hong Kong fashion showcase. The event featured the creative talents of Angus Tsui (brand name: ANGUS TSUI), Bettie Jiang (brand name: Bettie Haute Couture), Rickyy Wong (brand name: RICKYYWONG) and Nathan Moy (brand name: Z I D I). The designers' collections celebrated the unique diversity and creativity of Hong Kong’s fashion scene with a harmonious blend of sustainability, futurism, modern urban flair and cultural richness. The Fashion Hong Kong show received overwhelming support from the local fashion industry, with Eyal Booker, a well-known model, Jonathan Vine, a highly regarded stylist and creative consultant, emerging model Yasmin Sweegers and buyers from Selfridges among those in attendance. The importance of the event was underscored by the presence of major fashion media outlets, with Wallpaper, Dazed Korea, Marie Claire, ELLE, Forbes and Numero all sending representatives to cover the occasion. The show facilitated a successful exchange between the Hong Kong and British fashion industries and helped to enhance global awareness of Hong Kong fashion brands. Showroom creates business opportunities for Hong Kong fashion brands For this year’s show, Fashion Hong Kong also launched creative crossover activities aimed at promoting the city’s fashion scene from multiple perspectives. Renowned Hong Kong neon artist Jive Lau (brand name: KowloNeon) crafted custom neon light installations that captured the essence of Hong Kong’s street culture at the showcase venue, offering international audiences a glimpse of the city's unique intangible cultural heritage. The event also collaborated with Noiseless, a Hong Kong design team that has won multiple international design awards, to design a mobile guide for the show that promoted the city’s designer brands. To further promote Hong Kong's vibrant fashion scene and foster international business partnerships, the HKTDC has set up a showroom at The Pop Group in Shoreditch, London, that opens today and runs until 21 March. The showroom will provide a platform for Hong Kong fashion brands to engage with fashion media, professional buyers and stylists through arranged matchmaking meetings, creating opportunities for collaboration and partnership expansion. Fashion Hong Kong Pop-up Salon debuts in Milan this March Fashion Hong Kong has been actively promoting Hong Kong’s diverse designer brands on the global stage since 2015 with a footprint that includes fashion hubs such as New York, London, Paris, Copenhagen, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. In 2024, Fashion Hong Kong made significant strides by hosting a pop-up store in Paris and conducting promotional activities covering the markets of Japan, Thailand and Mainland China, supporting the continuing expansion of Hong Kong’s fashion industry into mainland and overseas markets. Following the showcase at London Fashion Week, the HKTDC will debut in Milan with the "Fashion Hong Kong Pop-up Salon" this March. The installation will feature an eye-catching selection of creations from 15 Hong Kong designer brands, covering fashion, accessories, footwear and lifestyle products. The pop-up will also feature the latest collections from the four Hong Kong fashion designer labels that stood out on the London Fashion Week stage. The Milan initiative aims to help designers enhance their brand recognition and seize new business opportunities in the important European market. Photo download: https://bit.ly/3EGSDdL The Fashion Hong Kong runway show took place in the cultural and arts hub of Shoreditch in East London on 20 February, attracting more than 380 UK and international buyers, media and fashion enthusiasts. The event featured the creative talents of Angus Tsui (third from left)(brand name: ANGUS TSUI), Nathan Moy (fifth from left)(brand name: Z I D I), Bettie Jiang (fifth from right)(brand name: Bettie Haute Couture) and Rickyy Wong (third from right)(brand name: RICKYYWONG). Renowned Hong Kong neon artist Jive Lau (brand name: KowloNeon) crafted custom neon light installations capturing the essence of Hong Kong street culture for the showcase venue. The collaboration offered international audiences a glimpse of the city's unique intangible cultural heritage. Fashion Hong Kong designer labels at London Fashion Week AW25 Photo download: https://bit.ly/413BNgY Angus Tsui

Brand: ANGUS TSUI Designer and brand profile Established in 2014, Angus Tsui’s eponymous label combines experimental aesthetics with sustainable practices, pushing the boundaries of design innovation. From collaborating with global brands such as H&M to creating educational initiatives, Tsui continues to lead the charge for a more ethical and imaginative future in fashion. Autumn/Winter 2025 Collection: GIGER Vol.2 The AW25 experimental collection continues paying tribute to the brand’s biggest influence, Swiss artist HR Giger, with iconic biomechanical design elements. The collection explores themes of futurism and sustainability through complex pattern cutting, pleating techniques and experimental fabrications. It demonstrates the designer’s vision of future reality through the combination of organic exoskeleton constructions, otherworldly colour combinations and unique textile designs, creating a morphing and experimental collection that is a tribute to Giger's legacy and a celebration of limitless creativity and sustainable innovation. Bettie Jiang

Brand: Bettie Haute Couture Designer and brand profile Bettie Jiang studied fashion design and surface textiles at the London College of Fashion in the University of the Arts London. She has comprehensive knowledge of fabrics and concept-interpretation skills that she always honours in the salient details of fabric in her collections. Founded in 2017, her brand Bettie Haute Couture is dedicated to creating innovative, sustainable and elegant fashion that blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. Known for her commitment to zero-waste practices and unique tailoring, Bettie continues to redefine modern sophistication. Autumn/Winter 2025 Collection: Bauhaus Reverie: Contemporary Elegance Inspired by the iconic Bauhaus movement, Bettie’s AW25 collection captures the essence of simplicity, functionality and artistic ingenuity. By integrating geometric patterns, earthy tones and sustainable materials, the collection reimagines timeless design principles for the contemporary wardrobe. Rickyy Wong

Brand: RICKYYWONG Designer and brand profile: Founded by Rickyy Wong, the studio blends cultural heritage with contemporary design. Rooted in sustainable practices, Rickyy Wong Studio is celebrated for its unique aesthetic that unites eastern and western influences, pushing the boundaries of urban fashion. Autumn/Winter 2025 Collection: ODYSSEY ODYSSEY is a personal exploration of cultural diversity and urban energy. The collection consists of innovative textiles such as waxed cotton for durability and luxurious alpaca wool for warmth; signature urban aesthetics such as structured bomber jackets and modern blazers; and sustainability at the core. Nathan Moy

Brand: Z I D I Designer and brand profile: Founded by Nathan Moy, a former designer for Maison Margiela and Louis Vuitton, Z I D I is a forward-thinking brand that blends avant-garde aesthetics with sustainable practices. Known for its asymmetric silhouettes and innovative use of materials, Z I D I challenges traditional fashion norms while fostering inclusivity and environmental consciousness. Autumn/Winter 2025 Collection: Flux “Flux” refers to a state of continuous change or movement, conveying the idea of fluidity and instability. “Flux” captures the essence of living in a multi-dimensional reality where optical illusions and digital glitches reveal hidden truths, and artificial intelligence guides creative expression. Silhouettes that incorporate flowing, fluid lines and layers suggest movement through time and space. Asymmetrical cuts and elongated forms reflect the idea of time dilation, while high-contrast, bold colours such as electric blues, chartreuse and deep purples, alongside stark black and white, create a sense of instability and immediacy. Main event: Fashion Hong Kong Professional Showroom Date: 21 February (Friday) to 21 March 2025 (Friday)

Time: 10am-6pm (reservation required)

Venue: The POP Group, 63 Hanbury Street, Shoreditch, London Websites Fashion Hong Kong: www.fashionhongkong.com.hk

Fashion Hong Kong Instagram: @hktdcfashionhk Media enquiries Please contact the HKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs Department: Stanley So Tel: (852) 2584 4049 Email: stanley.hp.so@hktdc.org Snowy Chan Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: snowy.sn.chan@hktdc.org About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.





