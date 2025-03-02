

- The Hong Kong International Jewellery Show launches today (4 March) and runs until 8 March, showcasing a wide range of designs incorporating creative and cultural elements

- The debut “Young Jewellery Designer Arena” showcases the creativity and craftsmanship of up-and-coming talents

- The results of two major jewellery design competitions are revealed today. The International Jewellery Design Excellence Award features 80 worldwide award-winning pieces competing for the "Champion of the Champions". The design that clinched both the Best of Show Award in the Open Group and the Craftsmanship & Technology Award in the Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition was a beautifully crafted ring inspired by Monet's "Water Lilies" HONG KONG, Mar 4, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 41st Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opens today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) and runs for five consecutive days, closing on 8 March. It runs concurrently with the 11th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show which opened on Sunday (2 March) at AsiaWorld-Expo and finishes on 6 March. This year's twin jewellery shows have attracted some 4,000 exhibitors from more than 40 countries and regions, showcasing a spectrum of jewellery raw materials, finished products and technological tools, helping to create an international one-stop jewellery trading platform. Leading the trend with innovative and fashionable designs The jewellery industry is increasingly focusing on fashionable styles, with innovative designs becoming key to helping products stand out in the market. For many years, the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show has provided an excellent platform for exhibitors to showcase their boundless creativity and exquisite craftsmanship. This year, Hong Kong exhibitor OSI Vitoria Jewelry (Booth: CEC GH-E08) introduces a floral necklace featuring a 62-carat emerald surrounded by more than 3,400 spinels, sapphires and diamonds, depicting the dazzling moment of fireworks lighting up the sky. Japanese exhibitor Jewelry of Raden & Urushi (Booth: CEC 1CON-016) presents a dragon-shaped brooch and pendant made of 18K gold, Akoya pearls, diamonds and mother-of-pearl, with intricate craftsmanship that imbues the design with life. Australian exhibitor Autore Pearls Pty Ltd (Booth: CEC GH-C32) showcases a vivid snake-shaped necklace that echoes the Year of the Snake, adorned with pearls, diamonds and gemstones. In the newly added Gold Jewellery Zone, Malaysian exhibitor Chl Innovation Industries Sdn Bhd (Booth: CEC 3E-D15) exhibits a durian pendant with distinctive local charm. Many exhibitors keep their fingers on the pulse of jewellery trends and launch creative products incorporated with traditional cultural elements. Hong Kong exhibitor Zuri Jewelry Company Limited (Booth: CEC 1E-C18) capitalised on Hong Kong’s “panda economy” to introduce its "Panda and Bamboo" jewellery collection. Changzhou Yi'an Jewelry Co., Ltd (Booth: CEC 1CON-029) from Mainland China harnesses filigree inlay technique, an almost-lost craft that is part of China’s intangible cultural heritage, to create 18K gold wheatears – a piece that won the Best Design Award in the 2019 Tiangong Awards. A new addition to this year’s show is the Young Jewellery Designer Arena, showcasing the creations and craftsmanship of up-and-coming talents to global buyers. The event also features 18 national, regional and industry pavilions, including the UK Pavilion led by British Jewellery & Giftware International with sophisticated jewellery pieces from eight British designers. Two major jewellery design competitions discover and nurture new talents The HKTDC has always put great emphasis on discovering and nurturing emerging talents to further elevate the standard of jewellery design. This year, it has once again joined hands with The Jewellers’ & Goldsmiths’ Association of Hong Kong Limited, Hong Kong Jewellery & Jade Manufacturers Association, Hong Kong Jewelry Manufacturers' Association and the Diamond Federation of Hong Kong, China Ltd to organise the 7th International Jewellery Design Excellence (IJDE) Award and the 26th Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition (HKJDC) to identify new talents. The award ceremonies for the two competitions were held this morning and the winning entries will be on display at the Hall 1D and 1E Concourse throughout the International Jewellery Show. Held for the first time since the pandemic, the 2025 IJDE Award received an enthusiastic response with 80 award-winning entries from nine countries and regions competing for the highest honour – the “Champion of the Champions”. The entries were assessed by an esteemed panel of judges with Lawrence Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show Fair Organising Committee, serving as chief judge and other members including representatives from L’ECOLE, School of Jewelry and the De Beers Group, among others. (See Table 1 for the list of selected winning entries from the 7th IJDE Award.) The theme for this year's HKJDC was "Lasting Brilliance", encouraging participants to showcase the enduring allure of jewellery through their creations. The competition was divided into an Open Group and Student Group and received a total of 86 entries. The judging panel, made up of six professionals from diverse fields such as jewellery and design, selected the winning entries after careful consideration. (See Table 2 for the list of selected winning entries from the 26th HKJDC.) Series of events enhance industry networking A jewellery networking reception is being held tonight to boost connections among participants, welcoming jewellery industry representatives and both local and international buyers. Salina Yan, Permanent Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury (Financial Services) of the Hong Kong SAR Government, will be the Guest of Honour. In addition, three jewellery parades will be held during the show, echoing its "Symphony of Sparkles" theme with displays of exquisite jewellery pieces. Over the course of the twin jewellery shows, more than 30 industry seminars, parades and other activities are being organised to further facilitate industry exchange. Table 1: Selected winning entries from the 7th International Jewellery Design Excellence Award Champion of the Champions Title of winning design: The Kaleidoscope Designer: Nadia Neuman ï¼ˆAustraliaï¼‰ Category: Necklace Description*: Designed with interchangeable components, this can be worn in a number of ways and features a fully functioning kaleidoscope. It showcases the beauty and versatility of natural coloured diamonds in both polished and rough forms Innovative and Uniqueness in Design Award Title of winning design: Summer Night Celebration Designer: Ying Chen CHEN ï¼ˆTaiwanï¼‰ Category: Earrings Description*: The inspiration for this piece comes from the mystical Barringtonia flower – a night fairy of the summer. Her life lasts only for a single night As dusk falls, she blooms in quiet elegance, only to gently descend with the first light of dawn. Though her existence is fleeting, she shines like fireworks and is breathtakingly beautiful In this design, I sought to capture the moment when the stamens burst forth from the bud, with countless filaments unfurling like delicate tendrils, radiating boundless energy, vitality and freedom. This imagery deeply moved me, reminding me that “Life, like a flower, is fleeting – not measured by its length, but by whether it has burned brightly” As a jewellery designer, I often ask myself: what can I leave behind in this world' Perhaps, through my creations, I can transform those fleeting moments of emotion into eternal beauty Craftsmanship Award Title of winning design: Born of Blue Designer: CHAN Hoi Yi ï¼ˆHong Kongï¼‰ Category: Pendant/Brooch Description*: Inspired by a proverb from my favorite philosopher Xunzi: "Born of blue, but better than blue" Blue dye was distilled from the indigo plant, but the dye was bluer than the plant itself. The knowledge taught by teacher made the students surpass the teacher himself This inspired my design like a visual metaphor: the Chinese-Cloud symbolises knowledge (an everchanging form/law of nature)ï¼›Chinese-Knots symbolise teacher/students (from a simple to a complex shape, to the deepening of blue colours. The progress symbolises self-improvement) I admire the vague elegance in this proverb. It's humble, pure, not flashy, with a scent of scholarly temperament, with goodwill and charm. It may sound a bit naive and idealistic today, but that’s what I want to express in this jewellery Aesthetics Award Title of winning design: Contemplation Designer: Mariia EFIMOVA ï¼ˆRussiaï¼‰ Category: Ring Description*: In a world where everything happens too fast, beauty is commonplace, and we are often seduced only by the outside. But the underside sometimes says much more. "Contemplation" is an invitation to stop and a reminder that true beauty lies within us Table 2: Selected winning entries from the 26th Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition Open Group – Best of Show Award and Craftsmanship & Technology Award Title of design: Romance & Classics Designer: Tse Ka-wing Category: Ring Description*: Jewellery and renowned artworks share an inseparable relationship and common origins. The designer drew inspiration from elements of Impressionist painter Claude Monet's "Water Lilies", using jewellery to showcase the romance and elegance of classic paintings Open Group – Best of Show Award Title of design: Victoria • Butterfly Designer: Chan Wing-long Category: Ring Description*: Against the backdrop of Victoria Harbour, a giant butterfly flies high in the air, blending colour and shadows. The butterfly is like a dream, conveying people's longing and desire for the future. Each flap of the butterfly’s wings is a hymn to life Open Group – Best of Show Award Title of design: WHIMSY Designer: Chow Tin-yi Category: Pendant/Brooch Description*: The hourglass cradles the gentle dreams of childhood, each glowing grain of sand falls softly to capture the delicate passage of time and its precious moments. A pendant, delicate and detachable, imbues the piece with elegance and personality, speaking of eternity and the sparkle of dreams Student Group – Champion Title of design: Blossom in Porcelain Designer: Liu Kanglan School: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Category: Ring Description*: The blue and white porcelain is a manifestation not only of beauty, but also the passing of time and the continuity of Chinese culture. Incorporating a blue and white contrast and complex patterns into the design reflects the enduring appeal of traditional Chinese porcelain – a quality that shines still Student Group – 1st Runner-up Title of design: Divine Whispers Designer: Mak Wing-mui School: Saint Francis University Category: Earrings Description*: The earrings draw inspiration from the sanctity of cathedrals, featuring geometric lines that outline the elegant silhouette of spires and domes. The cross atop symbolises eternal blessings and protection, while the central purple gemstone resembles heavenly light shining down. Adorned with vibrant enamel, the earrings reflect the dazzling brilliance of stained glass under sunlight Student Group – 2nd Runner-up Title of design: Olivia Designer: Lau Cheuk-lai School: HKCT Institute of Higher Education Category: Bracelet/Necklace Description*: Olivia, a name inspired by the enduring legacy of the olive, embodies timeless elegance. The necklace, meticulously handcrafted with bold but lightweight meshed, hollowed constructions, features a 4-carat cushion-cut ruby that, like the olive, symbolises longevity and resilience Beyond its luxurious appeal, Olivia represents family heritage and timelessness, akin to the olive tree’s historical significance, with over 6,000 years of cultural influence in the Mediterranean. Capturing enduring brilliance and embodying timeless virtues and beliefs, makes this a legacy piece for generations *The designers provided the description for their award-winning work Full list of the winning entries from the 7th International Jewellery Design Excellence Award: https://hkjewellery.hktdc.com/pdf/2025/IJDEA2025.pdf Full list of the winning entries from the 26th Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkjewellery/en/the-26th-hong-kong-jewellery-design-competition-result-announcement The 41st Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, organised by the HKTDC, commenced today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, running in parallel with the 11th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show at AsiaWorld-Expo. The twin shows have attracted the participation of some 4,000 exhibitors from more than 40 countries and regions Hong Kong exhibitor OSI Vitoria Jewelry (Booth: CEC GH-E08) in the Hall of Extraordinary introduces a floral necklace featuring a 62-carat emerald surrounded by more than 3,400 gems and diamonds, depicting the dazzling moment of fireworks lighting up the sky In the Designer Jewellery Galleria, Japanese exhibitor Jewelry of Raden & Urushi (Booth: CEC 1CON-016) presents a dragon-shaped brooch and pendant made of 18K gold, Akoya pearls, diamonds and mother-of-pearl Australian exhibitor Autore Pearls Pty Ltd (Booth: CEC GH-C32) showcases a snake-shaped necklace that echoes the Year of the Snake, adorned with pearls, diamonds, and gemstones The Young Jewellery Designer Arena debuts at this year's International Jewellery Show, showcasing the creations and craftsmanship of up-and-coming designers to global buyers Winners of the 7th International Jewellery Design Excellence Award pictured at the award ceremony with distinguished guests Winners of the 26th Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition pictured at the award ceremony with distinguished guests

Photo download: https://bit.ly/3QI66F3 Fair details Hong Kong International Jewellery Show Date Opening hours 4 March 2025 (Tuesday) 10:30am-6:30pm 5-7 March 2025 (Wednesday to Friday) 10am-6:30pm 8 March 2025 (Saturday) 10am-5:30pm Venue Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai Press Registration & Media Centre Media representatives can register at the entrance of HKCEC Hall 1D Concourse, or at the HKTDC Media Centre (G/F, Expo Drive Entrance, HKCEC) by presenting a business card or media identification. Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show Date Opening hours 2 March 2025 (Sunday) 10:30am-6:30pm 3 -5 March 2025 (Monday to Wednesday) 10am-6:30pm 6 March 2025 (Thursday) 10am-5:30pm Venue AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong International Airport, Lantau, Hong Kong Press registration and Media Centre Media representatives can register at the entrance of AsiaWorld-Expo's East Lobby (Opposite Hall 3 next to the escalator), or at the Media Centre (Room 201C, 2/F) by presenting a business card or media identification. ** **For security reasons, all media will be required to present a name card and valid photo-bearing identity card (or passport) for press registration. Individuals with a valid press pass will be required to present their identity card (or passport) again at the entrance to the exhibition halls. Please allow sufficient time for registration.

& Pearl Show Website https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkjewel

lery/en https://www.hktdc.com/event/hk

dgp/en Selected products https://bit.ly/4hE1ifz Shuttle bus arrangement https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkjewel

lery/en/travel-to-fairground-hkcec https://www.hktdc.com/event/hk

dgp/en/travel-to-fairground-awe Activity list https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkjewel

lery/en

/intelligence-hub https://www.hktdc.com/event/hk

dgp/en/intelligence-hub

