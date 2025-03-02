Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Tuesday, 4 March 2025
Source: HKTDC
Hong Kong International Jewellery Show opens today showcasing global innovative designs
- New exhibition zone highlights creative craftsmanship from around the world; results of two major design competitions announced today

- The Hong Kong International Jewellery Show launches today (4 March) and runs until 8 March, showcasing a wide range of designs incorporating creative and cultural elements
- The debut “Young Jewellery Designer Arena” showcases the creativity and craftsmanship of up-and-coming talents
- The results of two major jewellery design competitions are revealed today. The International Jewellery Design Excellence Award features 80 worldwide award-winning pieces competing for the "Champion of the Champions". The design that clinched both the Best of Show Award in the Open Group and the Craftsmanship & Technology Award in the Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition was a beautifully crafted ring inspired by Monet's "Water Lilies"

HONG KONG, Mar 4, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 41st Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opens today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) and runs for five consecutive days, closing on 8 March. It runs concurrently with the 11th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show which opened on Sunday (2 March) at AsiaWorld-Expo and finishes on 6 March. This year's twin jewellery shows have attracted some 4,000 exhibitors from more than 40 countries and regions, showcasing a spectrum of jewellery raw materials, finished products and technological tools, helping to create an international one-stop jewellery trading platform.

Leading the trend with innovative and fashionable designs

The jewellery industry is increasingly focusing on fashionable styles, with innovative designs becoming key to helping products stand out in the market. For many years, the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show has provided an excellent platform for exhibitors to showcase their boundless creativity and exquisite craftsmanship. This year, Hong Kong exhibitor OSI Vitoria Jewelry (Booth: CEC GH-E08) introduces a floral necklace featuring a 62-carat emerald surrounded by more than 3,400 spinels, sapphires and diamonds, depicting the dazzling moment of fireworks lighting up the sky. Japanese exhibitor Jewelry of Raden & Urushi (Booth: CEC 1CON-016) presents a dragon-shaped brooch and pendant made of 18K gold, Akoya pearls, diamonds and mother-of-pearl, with intricate craftsmanship that imbues the design with life. Australian exhibitor Autore Pearls Pty Ltd (Booth: CEC GH-C32) showcases a vivid snake-shaped necklace that echoes the Year of the Snake, adorned with pearls, diamonds and gemstones. In the newly added Gold Jewellery Zone, Malaysian exhibitor Chl Innovation Industries Sdn Bhd (Booth: CEC 3E-D15) exhibits a durian pendant with distinctive local charm.

Many exhibitors keep their fingers on the pulse of jewellery trends and launch creative products incorporated with traditional cultural elements. Hong Kong exhibitor Zuri Jewelry Company Limited (Booth: CEC 1E-C18) capitalised on Hong Kong’s “panda economy” to introduce its "Panda and Bamboo" jewellery collection. Changzhou Yi'an Jewelry Co., Ltd (Booth: CEC 1CON-029) from Mainland China harnesses filigree inlay technique, an almost-lost craft that is part of China’s intangible cultural heritage, to create 18K gold wheatears – a piece that won the Best Design Award in the 2019 Tiangong Awards.

A new addition to this year’s show is the Young Jewellery Designer Arena, showcasing the creations and craftsmanship of up-and-coming talents to global buyers. The event also features 18 national, regional and industry pavilions, including the UK Pavilion led by British Jewellery & Giftware International with sophisticated jewellery pieces from eight British designers.

Two major jewellery design competitions discover and nurture new talents

The HKTDC has always put great emphasis on discovering and nurturing emerging talents to further elevate the standard of jewellery design. This year, it has once again joined hands with The Jewellers’ & Goldsmiths’ Association of Hong Kong Limited, Hong Kong Jewellery & Jade Manufacturers Association, Hong Kong Jewelry Manufacturers' Association and the Diamond Federation of Hong Kong, China Ltd to organise the 7th International Jewellery Design Excellence (IJDE) Award and the 26th Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition (HKJDC) to identify new talents. The award ceremonies for the two competitions were held this morning and the winning entries will be on display at the Hall 1D and 1E Concourse throughout the International Jewellery Show.  

Held for the first time since the pandemic, the 2025 IJDE Award received an enthusiastic response with 80 award-winning entries from nine countries and regions competing for the highest honour – the “Champion of the Champions”. The entries were assessed by an esteemed panel of judges with Lawrence Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show Fair Organising Committee, serving as chief judge and other members including representatives from L’ECOLE, School of Jewelry and the De Beers Group, among others. (See Table 1 for the list of selected winning entries from the 7th IJDE Award.)

The theme for this year's HKJDC was "Lasting Brilliance", encouraging participants to showcase the enduring allure of jewellery through their creations. The competition was divided into an Open Group and Student Group and received a total of 86 entries. The judging panel, made up of six professionals from diverse fields such as jewellery and design, selected the winning entries after careful consideration. (See Table 2 for the list of selected winning entries from the 26th HKJDC.)

Series of events enhance industry networking

A jewellery networking reception is being held tonight to boost connections among participants, welcoming jewellery industry representatives and both local and international buyers. Salina Yan, Permanent Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury (Financial Services) of the Hong Kong SAR Government, will be the Guest of Honour. In addition, three jewellery parades will be held during the show, echoing its "Symphony of Sparkles" theme with displays of exquisite jewellery pieces. Over the course of the twin jewellery shows, more than 30 industry seminars, parades and other activities are being organised to further facilitate industry exchange.

Table 1: Selected winning entries from the 7th International Jewellery Design Excellence Award

Champion of the Champions

Title of winning design: The Kaleidoscope

Designer: Nadia Neuman ï¼ˆAustraliaï¼‰

Category: Necklace

Description*:

Designed with interchangeable components, this can be worn in a number of ways and features a fully functioning kaleidoscope. It showcases the beauty and versatility of natural coloured diamonds in both polished and rough forms

Innovative and Uniqueness in Design Award

Title of winning design: Summer Night Celebration

Designer: Ying Chen CHEN ï¼ˆTaiwanï¼‰

Category: Earrings

Description*:

The inspiration for this piece comes from the mystical Barringtonia flower – a night fairy of the summer. Her life lasts only for a single night

As dusk falls, she blooms in quiet elegance, only to gently descend with the first light of dawn. Though her existence is fleeting, she shines like fireworks and is breathtakingly beautiful

In this design, I sought to capture the moment when the stamens burst forth from the bud, with countless filaments unfurling like delicate tendrils, radiating boundless energy, vitality and freedom. This imagery deeply moved me, reminding me that “Life, like a flower, is fleeting – not measured by its length, but by whether it has burned brightly”

As a jewellery designer, I often ask myself: what can I leave behind in this world' Perhaps, through my creations, I can transform those fleeting moments of emotion into eternal beauty

Craftsmanship Award

Title of winning design: Born of Blue

Designer: CHAN Hoi Yi ï¼ˆHong Kongï¼‰

Category: Pendant/Brooch

Description*:

Inspired by a proverb from my favorite philosopher Xunzi: "Born of blue, but better than blue"

Blue dye was distilled from the indigo plant, but the dye was bluer than the plant itself. The knowledge taught by teacher made the students surpass the teacher himself

This inspired my design like a visual metaphor: the Chinese-Cloud symbolises knowledge (an everchanging form/law of nature)ï¼›Chinese-Knots symbolise teacher/students (from a simple to a complex shape, to the deepening of blue colours. The progress symbolises self-improvement)

I admire the vague elegance in this proverb. It's humble, pure, not flashy, with a scent of scholarly temperament, with goodwill and charm. It may sound a bit naive and idealistic today, but that’s what I want to express in this jewellery

Aesthetics Award

Title of winning design: Contemplation

Designer: Mariia EFIMOVA ï¼ˆRussiaï¼‰

Category: Ring

Description*:

In a world where everything happens too fast, beauty is commonplace, and we are often seduced only by the outside. But the underside sometimes says much more. "Contemplation" is an invitation to stop and a reminder that true beauty lies within us

 

Table 2: Selected winning entries from the 26th Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition

Open Group – Best of Show Award and Craftsmanship & Technology Award

Title of design: Romance & Classics

Designer: Tse Ka-wing

Category: Ring

Description*:

Jewellery and renowned artworks share an inseparable relationship and common origins. The designer drew inspiration from elements of Impressionist painter Claude Monet's "Water Lilies", using jewellery to showcase the romance and elegance of classic paintings

Open Group – Best of Show Award

Title of design: Victoria • Butterfly

Designer: Chan Wing-long

Category: Ring

Description*:

Against the backdrop of Victoria Harbour, a giant butterfly flies high in the air, blending colour and shadows. The butterfly is like a dream, conveying people's longing and desire for the future. Each flap of the butterfly’s wings is a hymn to life

Open Group – Best of Show Award

Title of design: WHIMSY

Designer: Chow Tin-yi

Category: Pendant/Brooch

Description*:

The hourglass cradles the gentle dreams of childhood, each glowing grain of sand falls softly to capture the delicate passage of time and its precious moments. A pendant, delicate and detachable, imbues the piece with elegance and personality, speaking of eternity and the sparkle of dreams

Student Group – Champion

Title of design: Blossom in Porcelain

Designer: Liu Kanglan

School: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Category: Ring

Description*:

The blue and white porcelain is a manifestation not only of beauty, but also the passing of time and the continuity of Chinese culture. Incorporating a blue and white contrast and complex patterns into the design reflects the enduring appeal of traditional Chinese porcelain – a quality that shines still

Student Group – 1st Runner-up

Title of design: Divine Whispers

Designer: Mak Wing-mui

School: Saint Francis University

Category: Earrings

Description*:

The earrings draw inspiration from the sanctity of cathedrals, featuring geometric lines that outline the elegant silhouette of spires and domes. The cross atop symbolises eternal blessings and protection, while the central purple gemstone resembles heavenly light shining down. Adorned with vibrant enamel, the earrings reflect the dazzling brilliance of stained glass under sunlight

Student Group – 2nd Runner-up

Title of design: Olivia

Designer: Lau Cheuk-lai

School: HKCT Institute of Higher Education

Category: Bracelet/Necklace

Description*:

Olivia, a name inspired by the enduring legacy of the olive, embodies timeless elegance. The necklace, meticulously handcrafted with bold but lightweight meshed, hollowed constructions, features a 4-carat cushion-cut ruby that, like the olive, symbolises longevity and resilience

Beyond its luxurious appeal, Olivia represents family heritage and timelessness, akin to the olive tree’s historical significance, with over 6,000 years of cultural influence in the Mediterranean. Capturing enduring brilliance and embodying timeless virtues and beliefs, makes this a legacy piece for generations

 

*The designers provided the description for their award-winning work

Full list of the winning entries from the 7th International Jewellery Design Excellence Award: https://hkjewellery.hktdc.com/pdf/2025/IJDEA2025.pdf

Full list of the winning entries from the 26th Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkjewellery/en/the-26th-hong-kong-jewellery-design-competition-result-announcement

Fair details

Hong Kong International Jewellery Show

Date

Opening hours

4 March 2025 (Tuesday)

10:30am-6:30pm

5-7 March 2025 (Wednesday to Friday)

10am-6:30pm

8 March 2025 (Saturday)

10am-5:30pm

Venue

Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai

Press Registration & Media Centre

Media representatives can register at the entrance of HKCEC Hall 1D Concourse, or at the HKTDC Media Centre (G/F, Expo Drive Entrance, HKCEC) by presenting a business card or media identification.

Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show

Date

Opening hours

2 March 2025 (Sunday)

10:30am-6:30pm

3 -5 March 2025 (Monday to Wednesday)

10am-6:30pm

6 March 2025 (Thursday)

10am-5:30pm

Venue

AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong International Airport, Lantau, Hong Kong

Press registration and Media Centre

Media representatives can register at the entrance of AsiaWorld-Expo’s East Lobby (Opposite Hall 3 next to the escalator), or at the Media Centre (Room 201C, 2/F) by presenting a business card or media identification. **

**For security reasons, all media will be required to present a name card and valid photo-bearing identity card (or passport) for press registration. Individuals with a valid press pass will be required to present their identity card (or passport) again at the entrance to the exhibition halls. Please allow sufficient time for registration.

Websites

 

Hong Kong International Jewellery Show

Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem
& Pearl Show

Website

https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkjewel
lery/en

https://www.hktdc.com/event/hk
dgp/en

Selected products

https://bit.ly/4hE1ifz

Shuttle bus arrangement

https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkjewel
lery/en/travel-to-fairground-hkcec

https://www.hktdc.com/event/hk
dgp/en/travel-to-fairground-awe

Activity list

https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkjewel
lery/en
/intelligence-hub

https://www.hktdc.com/event/hk
dgp/en/intelligence-hub


HKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/en

Media enquiries

Please contact HKTDC’s Communication & Public Affairs Department:

Sharon Ha

Tel: (852) 2584 4575

Email: sharon.mt.ha@hktdc.org

Serena Cheung

Tel: (852) 2584 4272

Email: serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.org

Clayton Lauw

Tel: (852) 2584 4472

Email: clayton.y.lawuw@hktdc.org

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitionsconferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus




Topic: Press release summary
Source: HKTDC
Sectors: Trade Shows, Daily News, Art, Music & Design, Watches & Jewelry, SMEs
