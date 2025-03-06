Exceptional Presence of 24 Hong Kong Innovators Mesmerised Mobile World Congress Audience
- Hong Kong tech companies looking to supply Europe markets with innovative solutions and - inspirational exchanges in terms of tech and talent
HONG KONG, Mar 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) joined the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) in highlighting achievements of 24 tech companies and corporations at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, marking it the largest delegation to date joining the world's biggest mobile industry event.
The Hong Kong Tech Pavilion continues its journey overseas from recent appearance at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas and engages the premises of Europe, covering the latest solutions in key sectors including Advanced Electronics & Robotics; AI & Data; and Digital Transformation. Ranging from AI-integrated products to automation services, these technological excellence brewed optimism in extending to new frontiers, and gain traction from industry leaders, potential partners, and inspired investors. (Please refer to Appendix 1 for the full list of participants.)
A partnership agreement signed between HKSTP and 22@Network Barcelona, and a Memorandum of Understanding signed between HKTDC and Barcelona City Council, both witnessed by Prof Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau (ITIB) of HKSAR Government, will be urging conversations in promoting collective efforts between the cities for a sustainable I&T future.
Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP, commented: "The world's premier mobile event makes an unrivalledopportunity to forge impactful connections – an important stage for each local tech company to play a role in the European and global markets and accelerate the adoption of transformative solutions. We look forward with excitement to witnessing new opportunities for innovation on both sides emerge at this year's conference."
Iris Wong, Director of Merchandise Trade and Innovation & External Relations of HKTDC added: “The HKTDC is committed to showcasing Hong Kong’s dynamic technological prowess on the global stage. We are proud to present 24 outstanding Hong Kong start-ups and tech ventures at the Mobile World Congress, an important global arena showcasing the latest mobile communications advances. Moreover, we are happy to renew our partnership with Barcelona City Council and continuously strengthen cooperation in promoting trade and investment between the two cities. The HKTDC also continues to work closely with the city council to help Hong Kong tech start-ups gain exposure in the Spanish market"
As one of the top emerging startup ecosystems, Hong Kong ranks third global after Madrid and Barcelona, and companies from the EU make up the largest foreign business community in Hong Kong, totalling 1,640 according to government data in 2024, and Technology is highly active contributing to this figure, suggesting spotlight in I&T collaborations between the regions is encouraged. Sharing the notion, HKSTP will be joining Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, London (London ETO), Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), and the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) to co-organise a seminar in London, following further on the traction for potential investors, partners, and high-calibre talents to thrive in Hong Kong.
Appendix 1: List of 24 tech companies at the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion including 18 from HKSTP ecosystem (by category):
No.
Category
Company Name
1
Advanced Electronics & Robotics
Altai Technologies Limited
2
Arwin Technology Limited
3
eSIX Limited
4
Robocore Technology Limited
5
SMiT Holdings (HK) Limited
6
Vista Innotech Limited
7
AI & Data
AIqua Corporation Limited
8
D-Engraver Limited
9
Palette Space Limited
10
Solos Technology Limited
11
Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, HKSAR Government *
12
Maphive Technology Limited *
13
MTR Corporation Limited *
14
Digital Transformation
Animae Technologies Limited
15
Blue Pin (HK) Limited
16
Full Nature Farms (Hong Kong) Limited
17
GoGoChart Technology Limited
18
Medmind Technology Limited
19
Meta Mirror Technology Limited *
20
Pantheon Lab Limited
21
Preface Technopreneur Limited *
22
Syngular Technology Limited
23
Startup Ecosystem
Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited (ASTRI)
24
Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) *
Note: - Non-HKSTP park companies marked with (*).
About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 as a thriving I&T ecosystem grooming 14 unicorns, more than 15,000 research professionals and over 2,200 technology companies from 26 countries and regions focused on developing healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies, etc.
The growing ecosystem serves at an international I&T hub in Asia, offers comprehensive support including R&D infrastructure, investment expertise, partnership networks, talent traction and more, in accelerating ideation, and commercialising innovation for technology ventures, all with the I&T journey built around key locations across Hong Kong and branched towards the GBA and further to continuously contribute to the development of I&T making a pillar of growth for Hong Kong.