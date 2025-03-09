

- The Hong Kong International Jewellery Show drew to a successful close yesterday while the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show ended on Thursday

- The twin shows attracted over 82,000 buyers from 141 countries and regions, illustrating Hong Kong’s international influence as a trading platform for the industry

- There was an increase in the number of buyers from ASEAN, Middle East, Western Europe and North America.

- An on-site survey revealed that buyers and exhibitors considered the Middle East market to hold the greatest potential for growth in the jewellery industry over the next two years

- Over 40% of respondents expected overall sales to increase in the next one to two years, with more than 50% anticipating stability HONG KONG, Mar 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 41st Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and 11th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), attracted some 4,000 exhibitors from more than 40 countries and regions, running in the successful “two shows, two venues” format. The Jewellery Show concluded at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) yesterday while the Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show closed at AsiaWorld-Expo on Thursday. This year’s International Jewellery Show introduced the Gold Jewellery zone, showcasing unique designs and exquisitely crafted gold jewellery, and the Young Jewellery Designer Arena, highlighting the potential of emerging designers, helping the industry to capture new opportunities. The twin jewellery shows attracted over 82,000 buyers from 141 countries and regions. Among them, some 32,000 buyers from 125 countries and regions participated in the Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, while about 51,000 buyers from 133 countries and regions attended the International Jewellery Show. There was an increase in the number of buyers from ASEAN, the Middle East, Western Europe and North America, highlighting the international appeal of the shows. Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: “As a leading global trading hub for the jewellery industry, the twin jewellery shows brought together international buyers and organised more than 30 industry seminars and activities to foster innovation and collaboration within the sector. The shows also actively promote local design and nurture the next generation of industry talents through jewellery design competitions, underscoring their impact on the global jewellery landscape and reinforcing Hong Kong's status as a world-class convention and exhibition centre." Exhibitors and buyers are most optimistic about the Middle East market To gain deeper insights into current and upcoming trends in the jewellery industry, the HKTDC conducted a survey among 1,434 exhibitors and buyers on-site. The results revealed that buyers and exhibitors are cautiously optimistic on the industry outlook. Key findings from the survey are as follows: Market and industry outlook 44.2% of respondents expected overall sales to increase in the next one to two years, with 50.6% anticipating stability.Respondents considered the growth prospects for jewellery products in the following target sales markets to be optimistic and very optimistic in the next two years: Middle East (76.8%), India (72.6%), Australia and Pacific Islands (67.8%), ASEAN (66.2%) and Korea (66.0%).In terms of market potential, the top markets most respondents wished to enter or develop were Europe (24.9%), ASEAN (15.2%), North America (13.4%), Middle East (11.4%) and Japan (7.9%).Looking ahead for the next three years, technological advancements in artificial intelligence (62.8%), big data (46.9%) and social media (44.6%) were anticipated to have the greatest impact on the jewellery industry. Product trends Respondents believed that trendy fashion jewellery (61.9%), precious jewellery (39.1%) and demi fine jewellery (24.4%) have the greatest growth potential this year.Karat yellow gold (43.4%), karat white gold (37.8%) and pure gold (28.6%) will be the most popular precious metal products in 2025.Diamond (47.6%) will be the most in-demand gemstone, followed by ruby (26.2%) and emerald (19.1%). Echoing measures in the latest Government Budget, the twin jewellery shows continue exploring ways to facilitate local businesses expanding into the Mainland Chinese market and to seize e-commerce opportunities. This year, mainland e-commerce platforms Taobao and Tmall joined the International Jewellery Show the first time, helping exhibitors to enter the mainland market via live e-commerce. With 10 exhibitors and six KOLs participating, the event achieved a total reach of over 6 million people and generated sales of more than HK$50 million. Exhibitors reported sales exceeded expectationsThe twin jewellery shows are widely respected by the global industry, with happy exhibitors reporting that their sales exceeded expectations in 2025. Bringing together nine designers at the International Jewellery Show, the chairman of the Asia Jewelry Culture Design and Crafts Association in Hong Kong, Gigi Cheng, said: “We hope to connect with buyers from the Middle East through the show and explore new international markets, aiming for sales of US$1 million to $3 million.” Hong Kong exhibitor Hatta Chang, Chairman of Hatta New Company, stated that the company successfully connected to buyers from Russia, Korea and Mainland China with sales tripling compared to last year. At the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, Carl Philip Arnoldi, CEO of German exhibitor HC Arnoldi e.K, said: “One of the show’s biggest advantages is its ability to attract manufacturers and buyers from around the globe. On the first day, we received many buyers from the Middle East and Asia. We anticipate a sales growth of 20% to 50% this year.” Another exhibitor pointed out that the shows not only connected them with major retailers in the United States, but also potential partners in emerging markets such as Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and more. He also met a lot of return buyers sourcing at the shows. Additionally, buyers from Mainland China, the Middle East, the United States and Malaysia anticipated to invest sums of up to US$1 million in sourcing at the twin jewellery shows. At the International Jewellery Show, Hunan Caidu Jewelry Trading Co., Ltd from Mainland China placed an order of more than US$400,000 for high-quality pearls from Australia. Kanz Jewels LLC from the UAE budgeted to place an order worth US$250,000. Lebanese buyer Michel Zoughaib praised the show as a one-stop platform for sourcing products with different designs, as well as jewellery technology and packaging. He came with a budget of US$1 million but, “If I can find the right supplier, I can spend up to US$15 million,” he said. David Levy, President of David Levy Diamond Inc. in the United States, stated that the shows not only enabled connections with manufacturers but also provided access to different types of businesses within the supply chain. He believed that by attending the Hong Kong twin jewellery shows, he could find everything he needed. “I expect to spend US$200,000 at the Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show and at least US$250,000 at the Jewellery Show,” he said. The sourcing dynamic of buyers from the ASEAN market was noticeably vibrant, with Tomei Gold and Jewelry Manufacturing SDN BHD from Malaysia saying it had allocated a procurement budget of US$100,000 to $200,000. Enhancing support for a Muslim-friendly sourcing experience This year, special measures were introduced to encourage more Muslim buyers to visit the shows, including providing prayer rooms in venues, running shuttle buses to and from local mosques, offering a list of Muslim-friendly hotels and restaurants, and cooperating with the Hong Kong Tourism Board to arrange guided tours. As a globally leading one-stop jewellery industry sourcing platform, this year's twin jewellery shows continue to adopt the EXHIBITION+ online and offline hybrid format, enabling enterprises to extend their physical exhibition negotiations to online matching platforms. The HKTDC’s AI-powered Click2Match provided online business matching for exhibitors and buyers, while buyers were able to use Scan2Match to scan exhibitors’ QR codes and continue discussions with exhibitors online during or after the show. Buyers could enhance their efficiency by completing registration and buyer verification in advance through the HKTDC Marketplace App and the official show websites. Photo download: https://bit.ly/3XyhcAc Organised by the HKTDC, the 41st Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and 11th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show have concluded successfully The twin jewellery shows are widely respected by the global industry and the sourcing dynamic of buyers was noticeably vibrant this year Salina Yan, Permanent Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury (Financial Services) of the Hong Kong SAR Government (fifth right), was Guest of Honour at the jewellery networking reception to welcome representatives and buyers from both local and international sectors with the goal of enhancing collaboration and fostering exchange within the industry The jewellery parades showcased cutting-edge creative designs and enhanced interaction among industry stakeholders The participation of Taobao and Tmall at the International Jewellery Show helped exhibitors to broaden their reach in the Mainland China market The International Jewellery Show introduced the Gold Jewellery zone this year, showcasing innovatively designed gold jewellery The twin jewellery shows featured 38 pavilions with the Asia Jewellery Culture Design and Crafts Association Limited participating for the first time. In addition, the Young Jewellery Designer Arena was unveiled at this year’s International Jewellery Show, highlighting the creativity and craftsmanship of up-and-coming designers Over 30 industry seminars and networking events were held during the twin jewellery shows

