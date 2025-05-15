

- The 5th Asia Summit on Global Health launches new Silver Health Chapter, focusing on innovations in anti-ageing and enhancing healthcare for the elderly.

- The 16th Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair serves as a comprehensive platform to foster global collaborations, attracting some 300 exhibitors to showcase cutting-edge medical technologies, gerontechnology and green solutions. HONG KONG, May 15, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – The fourth International Healthcare Week (IHW), coordinated by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will take place from 26 May to 15 June. The IHW’s flagship events, the Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH), jointly organised by the HKSAR Government and HKTDC, will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) on 26 and 27 May while the Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair (Medical Fair), organised by the HKTDC and co-organised by the Hong Kong Medical and Healthcare Device Industries Association (HKMHDIA), will run concurrently from 26 to 28 May, highlighting Hong Kong’s position as a leading regional healthcare hub. Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: “As a global hub for medical innovation, Hong Kong serves as both a ‘super-connector’ and a ‘super value-adder’, driving regional collaboration to advance healthcare innovation and foster new quality productivity in biopharmaceutical technologies. At the same time, there are pressing global public health challenges, such as an ageing population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, which are intensifying healthcare demand. To address these challenges, the industry is actively embracing innovative technologies to upgrade and transform the healthcare sector. This year’s ASGH introduces a dedicated Silver Health Chapter, with both ASGH and the Medical Fair highlighting healthy ageing and elderly health innovations. The HKTDC will continue to serve as a platform for cross-sector collaboration supporting industry-academia-research partnership in fields including biotechnology, digital healthcare, and smart elderly wellness. We look forward to bringing together local and global experts, investors, enterprises, and institutions through ASGH and Medical Fair, injecting new vitality into the Asian healthcare industry and shaping the future of the medical sector.” Global expertise shapes the future of healthcare Themed Fostering Global Collaboration for a Shared Future, the 5th ASGH reaffirms Hong Kong’s pivotal role as a leading MedTech hub in the region. Through diverse elements such as the ASGH Business Hub, ASGH connects global healthcare innovators, investors, and project owners on a single platform, acting as a catalyst for potential partnerships. Government officials and organisations, research pioneers, investors, and business leaders from the global healthcare sector will also share insights on industry trends and explore collaboration opportunities among Hong Kong, Mainland China, and global enterprises in healthcare investment and innovation. Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman of the HKTDC, will deliver welcome remarks, while John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR will give opening remarks, and Prof Cao Xuetao, Vice-Minister of the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China, will give special remarks on the first day of ASGH. The first session of the ASGH Plenary Sessions will commence on the opening day and focus on building a more equitable and sustainable healthcare system and explore how innovative policymaking and strengthened international collaboration can foster healthcare systems that are both resilient and inclusive to address emerging global health challenges. Prof Lo Chung-mau, HKSAR Government’s Secretary for Health, will deliver the special remarks and will be joined by an esteemed panel of speakers, including Prof Tsui Lap-chee, Chairman of the University of Hong Kong Foundation for Educational Development and Research; Prof Nancy Ip, President of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; Mr Frédéric Rimattei, Special Envoy for International Affairs of the President of French University Hospitals National Association; Dr Wu Xiaobin, Vice President of China Pharmaceutical Innovation and Research Development Association; and Mr Martin Taylor, Representative to China of World Health Organisation. At the second plenary, speakers will examine how global stakeholders can collaborate to navigate the current economic and healthcare innovation landscape while identifying new investment and market opportunities in the health sector. The session will be chaired by Mr Victor Chu, Chairman & CEO of First Eastern Investment Group, featuring Ambassador George Hara, Group Chairman and CEO of DEFTA Partners; Prof Ng Siew-chien, Croucher Professor in Medical Sciences and Associate Dean (Research) of Faculty of Medicine of the Chinese University of Hong Kong; Dr Hiroaki Ueno, Representative Director of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation and Dr Prem Kumar Nair, Group Chief Executive Officer of IHH Healthcare Berhad. During the Dialogue with Global Pioneer in Health session, Prof John Hardy, Chair of Molecular Biology of Neurological Disease of UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, will share his insights on his groundbreaking work on emerging therapeutic approaches to neurodegenerative diseases. Prof Hardy was awarded the Breakthrough Prize and received the Brain Prize for "groundbreaking research on the basis of Alzheimer's disease”. Inaugural Silver Health Chapter: Navigating ageing's challenges & opportunities Amidst the global demographic shift toward ageing populations, this year's ASGH proudly inaugurates a dedicated "Silver Health Chapter" aimed at critically examining the multifaceted challenges and transformative opportunities presented by ageing societies. On the second day, a session titled Surfing the Silver Tsunami: Advancements in Geriatrics and Longevity Technology, will bring together experts including Prof Jean Woo, Director of CUHK Jockey Club Institute of Ageing of the Chinese University of Hong Kong; Dr Donald Li, Chairman of Elderly Commission; Dr Alexandra Bause, Co-Founder & Venture Partner of Apollo Health Ventures; Mr Olivier Dessajan, General Manager of China Merchants Colisée; Prof James L. Kirkland, Director of Center for Advanced Gerotherapeutics of Cedars-Sinai; and Dr Sanja Tomovska, Founder and CEO of Quant Biomarkers. This distinguished assembly will present groundbreaking developments in geroscience, while critically evaluating emerging investment paradigms within the global longevity economy. On the same day, global industry leaders will convene for a dedicated session titled The Next Wave of Innovations in Neuroscience, examining cutting-edge advancements and emerging trends in neurological science, including novel therapeutic approaches for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Concurrently, the InnoHealth Showcase will feature healthcare investment projects specifically designed to address the needs of ageing populations, presenting data-driven approaches to mitigate the challenges of demographic ageing. During ASGH, Ms Anita Ou, Managing Director and Head of Enterprise Banking of HSBC; Dr Kenneth Tsang, Regional Chief Executive Officer of IHH Healthcare North Asia and Chief Executive Officer of Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong; Prof Zhang Weixiong, Associate Director of Academy for Interdisciplinary Research (PAIR) of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Dr Sarah Salvilla, Group Chief Health Officer of FWD Group, will share their insights on achieving "Healthy China 2030," the high quality development of the healthcare industry, data-driven healthcare, and new collaborative models for the healthcare sector. ASGH will also address trending topics in the healthcare industry, including the prospects of gene and cell therapies, women's health, the convergence of Chinese and Western medicine, cancer treatment, orphan drugs, and rare diseases. ASGH, in collaboration with the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, will host two sessions under the overarching theme “Shaping the Future of Healthcare”. These sessions will focus on the potential of artificial intelligence in the medical field and how innovative technologies can drive breakthroughs in healthcare. Featured speakers include Dr Alex Ng, President of Tencent Healthcare; Prof Graham Cooke, Vice-Dean (Research) of the Faculty of Medicine of Imperial College London; Prof Chen Hao and Prof Bonnie Zhu, Assistant Professors of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. ASGH deal-making bridges investors and project owners The ASGH deal-making facilitates one-on-one meetings both online and offline, aiming to connect investors and projects in the healthcare sector from around the world to promote global collaborations. Participating investors represent a diverse range of backgrounds, including angel investors, venture capital, corporate venture capital, private equity, family offices and more. Investment interests span pharmaceuticals, medical devices and diagnostics, AI and digital health, and community health and wellness. The ASGH Business Hub features more than 170 innovative technology companies from 13 countries and regions, including dedicated pavilions from the mainland (Shanghai and Xiamen), Australia, and Thailand. The InnoHealth Showcase area highlights more than 70 healthcare start-ups and projects, many of which have received awards, and is led by the Innovation and Technology Commission in collaboration with six local universities and Cyberport. Medical Fair facilitates industry collaboration Themed as the Innovations Boosting Smart Health Experience, the 16th Medical Fair will be held from 26 to 28 May, and welcomes some 300 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions. In addition to pavilions and exhibitors from Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea and Hungary, there are also pavilions from Israel, Thailand, and the United Kingdom participating for the first time, along with debut exhibitors from Germany, Italy, Luxembourg and Singapore.. The Medical Fair serves as an excellent platform for professionals worldwide, encompassing research and development institutions, manufacturers, public healthcare organisations, hospitals, clinics, distributors, and healthcare practitioners. This event facilitates the establishment of global business connections and provides valuable insights into the latest trends in the healthcare industry. The exhibition features the HKMHDIA Pavilion, as well as Biotechnology, Hospital Equipment, Rehabilitation and Elderly Care Products, and Startup zones. This year's Medical Fair highlights three major areas: cutting-edge medical technologies, gerontechnology, and green solutions, featuring the latest medical health devices, products, and applications, with a particular emphasis on medical diagnostics, innovations in smart hospitals, and digital health solutions. One exhibitor will showcase a solution that uses advanced computer vision and artificial intelligence to analyse data from patients with facial paralysis and swallowing difficulties. By matching patients with the most suitable rehabilitation programmes from a database of more than 400 training exercises, the solution provides therapists personalised treatment suggestions to refine and adopt. Another exhibitor introduces medical-grade digital therapy solutions for cognitive impairments, leveraging AI to assess patient conditions and deliver customised rehabilitation programs. Further innovations include a handheld medical device for cervical examinations, which analyses cervical tissue to aid in the detection and prevention of preterm births. The Hong Kong Council of Social Service will make its inaugural participation at the Medical Fair, presenting age-friendly technologies and products including rehabilitation and mobility aids, cognitive impairment support systems, and smart home innovations. Additionally, other exhibitors will showcase sustainable products, such as eco-conscious eating bibs crafted from recycled plastic bottles and biodegradable medical trays. The Medical Fair features a strong line-up of leading research and academic institutions, including seven local universities, over 30 innovative technology companies at the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) pavilion, and more than 20 medical enterprises brought by the Hong Kong Medical and Healthcare Device Industries Association (HKMHDIA). The event will actively promote innovation and collaboration across government, industry, academia, research and investment sectors. Multiple activities will be held during the Medical Fair to help industry professionals expand their knowledge of the latest market information. The HKMHDIA Medical Fair Forum themed “The MedTech Nexus of the Greater Bay Area” features industry experts sharing their insights on topics such as intellectual property protection strategies for biomedical innovation, cross-border financial solutions for medical enterprises, the development of cross-border health data, and successful experiences in promoting medical technology in the Greater Bay Area. “The Latest Development of Regulatory Collaboration on Medical Devices in the Greater Bay Area” seminar will bring together representatives from the Greater Bay Area Center for Medical Device Evaluation and Inspection of the National Medical Products Administration, the Department of Health, and industry leaders to discuss the latest developments, administrative systems, and regulations. Using the HKTDC EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, the physical fair from 26 to 28 May is complemented by the Click2Match smart business matching platform, via which buyers can extend their sourcing journey from 19 May to 4 June. Aside from ASGH and the Medical Fair, IHW also features the Hospital Authority Convention, among many other industry events. Asia Summit on Global Health Date 26-27 May 2025 (Monday to Tuesday) Time The Opening Session will begin at 10:00 am on 26 May Venue Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) Hall 5FG Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair Date 26-28 May 2025 (Monday to Wednesday) Venue Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) Hall 3FG

Photo download: https://bit.ly/3F1aoFp The Asia Summit on Global Health held last year was a great success Prof John Hardy, Chair of Molecular Biology of Neurological Disease of UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, is one of the featured keynote speakers at the Asia Summit on Global Health The ASGH Business Hub features more than 170 innovative technology companies, including more than 70 healthcare start-ups and projects led by the Innovation and Technology Commission, Cyberport, and six local universities, many of which have received awards This year’s Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair has attracted some 300 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions. The Medical Fair marks the debut participation of exhibitors from Singapore, Germany, Italy and Luxembourg, as well as debut pavilions from Israel, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The picture shows the bustling scene from the Fair last year This year’s Medical Fair features the HKMHDIA Pavilion, as well as Biotechnology, Hospital Equipment, Rehabilitation and Elderly Care Products, and Startup zones

Websites International Healthcare Week: https://internationalhealthcareweek.hktdc.com/en



Asia Summit On Global Health: https://www.asiasummitglobalhealth.com/conference/asgh/en

Programme: https://www.asiasummitglobalhealth.com/conference/asgh/en/programme

Speakers: https://www.asiasummitglobalhealth.com/conference/asgh/en/speaker



Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair:

https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkmedicalfair/en

List of products: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkmedicalfair/en/product

Activity schedule: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkmedicalfair/en/intelligence-hub



Members of the media interested in interviewing ASGH speakers, please send requests to tleung@yuantung.com.hk on or before 20 May 2025 Media enquiries For enquiries, please contact Yuan Tung Financial Relations Limited: Louise Song Tel: (852) 3428 5691 Email: lsong@yuantung.com.hk Tiffany Leung Tel: (852) 3428 2361 Email: tleung@yuantung.com.hk HKTDC’s Communications & Public Affairs Department:

Asia Summit on Global Health Sharon Ha Tel: (852) 2584 4575 Email: sharon.mt.ha@hktdc.org Katy Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.org Jane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.org Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair Kelly Shek Tel: (852) 2584 4537 Email: kelly.yt.shek@hktdc.org Clayton Lauw Tel: (852) 2584 4472 Email: clayton.y.lauw@hktdc.org Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: HKTDC

Sectors: Trade Shows, Daily News, Healthcare & Pharm, MedTech

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

