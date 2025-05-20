

HONG KONG, May 19, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – “Hong Kong Cinema @ CANNES 2025”, a campaign designed to promote Hong Kong's position as an east-meets-west centre for international cultural exchange and a regional intellectual property (IP) trading hub, kickstarted on 13 May at the Cannes Film Festival in France and concludes on 24 May. Jointly organised by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau (CSTB) of the Hong Kong SAR Government, the Hong Kong Film Development Council (FDC), and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the campaign aims to elevate the presence of Hong Kong’s film productions on the global stage and explore potential partnerships. Film industry heavyweights gather to promote collaboration and industry growth A highlight of “Hong Kong Cinema @ CANNES 2025” was Hong Kong Night, also jointly organised by CSTB, CCIDA, FDC and the HKTDC. Held on the evening of 17 May at Majestic Beach in Cannes, Hong Kong Night was attended by more than 800 international producers, directors, artists, distributors, buyers and film commission representatives, who seized the opportunity to expand their international distribution networks and explore cross-border collaboration opportunities. Also joining the event were director Juno Mak and actors Louis Koo and Gao Yuanyuan – the creative powerhouses behind the acclaimed Hong Kong film Sons of the Neon Night, which had its world premiere at the Midnight Screenings of the festival. A hub for cultural exchange and global industry connections The Hong Kong Pavilion at Riviera Cannes features several leading film production companies including Celestial Pictures, Edko Films, Emperor Motion Pictures, Media Asia Film Distribution (HK), One Cool Pictures and Universe Films Distribution. Other major Hong Kong film companies such as All Rights Entertainment, Entertaining Power, Fortune Star Media, Golden Network Asia, Just Distribution and Mandarin Motion Pictures are also participating. During the event, exhibitors showcased current and upcoming titles for international sale, including Edko Films' two prequels in the acclaimed Cold War series, Cold War 1994 and Cold War 1995; Emperor Motion Pictures' extended version of Hong Kong's highest-grossing film of 2024, The Last Dance – Extended Version; Media Asia Film's latest instalments of its blockbuster trilogy Twilight of the Warriors: Dragon Throne and Twilight of the Warriors: The Final Chapter; One Cool Pictures' action feature The Trier of Fact; and Universe Films Distribution's comedy Dog Day Evening. HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Dr Patrick Lau said: "Building on the success of the HKTDC's annual FILMART event, held in Hong Kong in March, we are thrilled to present ‘Hong Kong Cinema @ CANNES 2025’. This year's programme underscores the strength of our conviction in Hong Kong's vibrant film and creative industries. By facilitating quality business engagements and maximising industry participation, our goal is to foster meaningful international collaborations and bolster Hong Kong's status as a premier cultural and commercial exchange hub.” Exhibitors at “Hong Kong Cinema @ CANNES 2025” expressed positive feedback about their involvement at Cannes. Participating companies described the campaign as “remarkable”, noting that it not only fostered business connections between Hong Kong and international industry professionals, helping to expand their business networks, but also facilitated cultural exchange and explored opportunities for cross-border collaboration. Exploring Asian cinema’s global impact and collaborative future Held as part of “Hong Kong Cinema @ CANNES 2025”, a seminar titled A Better Tomorrow: The Success of Hong Kong & Asian Cinema to the World featured insights from several Asian film luminaries. Speakers including Eric Lin, General Manager of International Content Development Centre at Alibaba Pictures, Judy Ahn, Head of International Business at Showbox, Juno Mak, Director, Producer and Actor of Sons Company, and Todd Brown, Head of International Acquisition at XYZ Films, explored the bright horizon for Asian cinema. A forum on the theme Asian Film Collaboration: Navigating Opportunities and Overcoming Challenges in a Global Landscape explored the dynamics of cross-cultural partnerships in Asian cinema. Asian filmmakers shared insights on overcoming barriers, manipulating diverse narratives and maximising resources while highlighting successful case studies demonstrating the potential for innovative storytelling in a global context. 